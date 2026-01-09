We're still about a month away from the 2025-26 NBA trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped major trade rumors from swirling and one big trade already occurring. And according to a new report, a young multi-time All-Star may be on the move over the next few weeks.

The Memphis Grizzlies are listening to offers on two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant, according to ESPN. The guard is in the seventh year of his career and has two full seasons left on his five-year contract extension. Morant trade rumors have been circulating on for a while, but this is the first time the Grizzlies are "entertaining offers" for the former No. 2 overall pick, per ESPN. Memphis is 16-24 on the year entering Friday, Jan. 9, and sit 10th in the Western Conference.

The report on comes on the heels of the Atlanta Hawks trading star guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum earlier this week.

Morant has been dynamic when on the court, averaging 19.0 points per game in just 18 games this year, and he's playing a career-low in minutes at 28.3 per contest. Morant played just 59 games across the previous two seasons amid suspensions for different off-court incidents, as well as injury.

With Morant apparently on the market for another blockbuster trade, which NBA teams are the top contenders to trade for the young guard? Here are the latest "player next team" odds for Morant at DraftKings Sportsbook. Note that this market will be graded on Morant's first minute played after the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Bet on Ja Morant's next team at DraftKings, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins:

Ja Morant post-trade deadline team odds (via DraftKings)

Favorite: Memphis Grizzlies (+160)

Just because a team is listening to offers doesn't mean that a trade will occur. The Grizzlies have largely been unwilling to even entertain the idea of trading Morant to this point, so there's no certainty the team will decide to ultimately move on from the talented guard. Morant's trade value could also be tricky given his recent injury history and history of suspensions, so Memphis may not find an offer it likes ahead of the deadline and instead opt to hold onto Morant for at least the rest of the regular season.

Other contenders: Sacramento Kings (+400), Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks (+600)

Three teams that quickly emerged as favorites for Morant's services are Sacramento, Minnesota and Milwaukee. The Kings have reportedly reached out amid buzz that they're looking at the trade market for veterans like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine as they're just 8-29 on the year and could acquire and then build around Morant moving forward. The Timberwolves would be an intriguing fit for Morant, as he could assume an upgrade at point guard over Donte Divincenzo to help Anthony Edwards out offensively. And the Bucks also stand out, given there have been rumors out there for a while about the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. A trade for Morant could either give Antetokounmpo more incentive to want to stay with the Bucks, or it could give the team a player to build around should Antetokounmpo want out.

Longshot: Atlanta Hawks (+2500)

It sure would be interesting if the Hawks turned around and acquired a big name right after trading their biggest name. Atlanta surprisingly didn't acquire any draft picks in its trade with Washington, but acquiring a player like Morant could push trade acquisitions McCollum and Kispert to shooting guard and small forward, respectively, giving the team better overall depth at those spots while Morant takes the bulk of the minutes at the point. At 18-21, the Hawks are the No. 9 seed in the East, so they are still very much in the playoff race. A trade like this would show they're not waving the white flag by trading Young.