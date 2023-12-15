Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant hasn't played in the 2023-24 season because of a 25-game suspension he was issued in June but can make his return to the hardwood as early as Dec. 19. Memphis has struggled without him and ranks 13th in the Western Conference with a 6-17 record. Morant offered his thoughts on the team's current state and how he's used his time off at a press conference on Friday.

"It pretty much has been film study for me," Morant said. "Obviously, I've been with the majority of the players for a while now, obviously we've got some new pieces, so me being the point guard, that's guys I have to learn and find out where they want to be on the floor. As far as where we stand, I'm not worried at all."

Memphis added new pieces like Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart, but injuries and lack of chemistry have made it hard for the team to get wins. Morant is confident that he can help the Grizzlies turn things around despite some thinking that he's fallen behind in comparison to other point guards who've been thriving this season.

"Hats off to them for leading their teams and playing great," Morant said. "Obviously the league has a lot of talented players. I have no say on who's better than me and who's not. Obviously, that's everybody else's opinion. So yeah. I don't get mad about that stuff, man."

The two-time All-Star has a point to prove and acknowledged that there's a chip on his shoulder ahead of his first game back.

"Yeah, it's a share size now," Morant said. "Share size. Not a little small chip no more, it's a share size."