Despite being eligible to play in Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday said suspended star guard Ja Morant will not return to the court before Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. The team's coaching staff will consult with the medial staff on Morant's status for that game.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's confident that Morant is ready to return based on conversations he's had with him. "It all starts with what is in between here and what's here," said Jenkins, as he pointed to his head then his heart.

Morant was officially suspended eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the NBA announced on March 15. The suspension stems from an Instagram Live video Morant posted in which he had a gun at a Denver-area nightclub following a game against the Nuggets on March 3.

The suspension included the five games that he missed while away from the team. During that time he spent multiple days at a counseling center in Florida. Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on March 15.

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," Silver said in the statement. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

Morant has been involved in a number of off-court controversies in the past year or so, including:

Allegedly punching a teenager "12 or 13 times" according to a Washington Post report

A mall security guard said that he was threatened by Morant and a number of his associates after his mother reportedly got into an argument with an employee at a store. No arrests were made as a result of this incident.

In February, the NBA confirmed Indiana Pacers. Members of Indiana's traveling party claimed that a red laser was shined on them from an SUV carrying Morant. They believed it came from a gun, but the NBA could "not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon."

"I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down," Morant wrote in a statement after the video went up. "I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The Grizzlies lost their first two games without Morant, but are 4-1 since then. They are currently locked in a battle with the Sacramento Kings for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The teams have identical 42-27 records, but the Kings have the tiebreaker. With the Denver Nuggets in the middle of a slump, there is a slim chance either Sacramento or Memphis could claim the top spot, but most likely, they will be the second and third seeds.