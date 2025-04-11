Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant debuted a new celebration earlier this week after he was fined $75,000 for making finger-gun gestures twice during Memphis' 110-108 win against the Miami Heat last week. The celebration has Morant mimicking the motion of throwing a grenade after making a 3-pointer and covering his ears.

Morant did it countless times during the Grizzlies' 124-100 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, and again during the team's 141-125 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Prior to the loss, Morant said the celebration isn't going anywhere unless he's told otherwise by the league.

"That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one," Morant said.

We'll see if the league steps in again to stop Morant from doing this new celebration. He's been at the center of controversy several times in the last few years. Morant was suspended for 25 games during the 2023-24 season after he posted a video on social media of him holding a gun in a car. He was also suspended eight games previously after he was seen toting a gun at a Denver nightclub.

Morant was also at the center of a civil lawsuit in 2023, in which he punched a teenager at his house during a pickup game of basketball, Morant claimed self defense, as the teenager threw a basketball that hit Morant in the face. The suit is still ongoing.

In regards to the recent fine, Morant wasn't shocked by the outcome.

"I wasn't surprised," Morant said. "Just for showing people what's pretty much been evident for the last two years."