Jabari Parker trade rumors: Bulls 'engaged in talks' with several NBA teams regarding former second overall pick

Jabari Parker landed a very lucrative two-year contract when he signed with the Chicago Bulls during the offseason.

However, it appears that his stay in the Windy City could be short-lived. According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls have "engaged in trade talks with several teams" in an attempt to find a resolution to Parker's situation.

Bulls have engaged in talks with several teams regarding Jabari Parker, per sources. There’s considerable interest in Parker the player. Finding right fit financially is next. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 14, 2018

Prior to Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic, ESPN's Malika Andrew reported that the Bulls were planning on phasing Parker out of the team's rotation. Following the game, head coach Jim Boylen address Parker's situation and did admit that he's spoken to the forward about the team's decision.

Parker only played four minutes off the bench in Thursday's 97-91 loss at the hands of the Magic. The former second overall pick missed his only field goal attempt on the night. In addition, Boylen said that Parker's limited minutes were a "matchup thing."

"Well, I think it's a matchup thing," Boylen said. "It's also hard to play three 4s. It's difficult to do that. You know, this team is not about one person, one matchup. It's about the team, and you play your minutes when you're in there, and when you're not, you support the guys who are. We have a lot of games left, and we're going to need all of our people."

Prior to the demotion this week, Parker had played heavy minutes for the Bulls and was second on the team in scoring with 15.2 points per contest. The team has gotten healthier in the frontcourt with second-year forward Lauri Markkanen returning to the team last week after being sidelined with an elbow injury. Since being back in the lineup, Markkanen has averaged 13.8 points and shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

It's unclear if Parker will only receive a few minutes when the Bulls play or if he will just sit until the organization can facilitate a trade for him. Chicago's next game is on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs (8:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).

"Going forward, he's part of our team, and it's not about the individual, it's about the team," Boylen added. "It's about playing your minutes the best you can," Boylen said. "We'll see what his minutes are going forward."

Andrews also reported that there hasn't been any talk of a potential buyout for Parker. The Bulls do have a team option for Parker next season, but it's hard to imagine the team picking it up especially if they're actively trying to trade him. Only time will tell, but it's very possible that Parker's Bulls career may be over after just 29 games.