The Houston Rockets have struck a deal with Jabari Smith on a five-year, $122 million extension that is fully guaranteed and locks him in through the 2030-31 season, according to ESPN.

The former Auburn star averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season in 57 games played, and was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. Just 22 years old, Smith is part of a strong core for a Rockets team that just acquired superstar forward Kevin Durant last week.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was named All-Rookie Second Team after a campaign in which he scored 12.8 points and pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game. According to the NBA, Smith is tied in having the fourth-most double-doubles recorded by a player 19 or younger in NBA history, and became the second rookie to record at least 550 rebounds and 100 3-pointers in a single season. According to CBS research, he's also the only member of the 2022 draft class with 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds.

After four consecutive seasons without a winning record, the Rockets emerged as one of the top teams in the Western Conference last season, winning 52 games and earning the No. 2 seed in the postseason. However, that season came to an early ending when the Rockets lost in seven games to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

In an effort to compete for a title, the team acquired Durant from the Suns for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 pick. Since then, the team gave extensions to Smith and center Steven Adams while retaining Fred VanVleet, Jae'Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green, as well as locking up coach Ime Udoka on a long-term deal.

Up next for the Rockets could be an extension for Tari Eason, who was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the same draft as Smith. He had a career year in 2024 by averaging 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.