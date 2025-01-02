Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey broke the fibula in his left leg during his team's 105-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, according to ESPN and the Detroit Free Press. The Pistons have not issued an official update on Ivey's status, but he will miss "at least most of the remainder of the season," per ESPN. The team plans to be cautious with Ivey's rehabilitation, but it is not ruling out a return.

Detroit is under the impression, though, that there is "no additional ligament or tendon damage," per the Free Press, citing a team source.

Early in the fourth quarter, Cade Cunningham missed a 3-pointer and both Ivey and Magic guard Cole Anthony chased after the loose ball. As Ivey bent down to try and pick it up, Anthony dove for it and crashed into his leg. Ivey's left foot and ankle got trapped under Anthony's body, while his lower leg and knee bent awkwardly from the force of the collision.

Ivey crashed to the floor and screamed in pain. He was soon surrounded by medical personnel, who worked quickly to stabilize his leg. Once that was complete, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off the court. An emotional Anthony watched on along with players and coaches from both teams.

"It's tough. It's tough on all of us," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game. "No better teammate, person than J.I. No one who cares more about this thing than him. It's tough to see."

As Ivey was taken off the court, the Detroit crowd chanted his name.

Ivey finished with 22 points and four assists and shot 8 of 11 from the field against Orlando.. It was another strong performance in a string of them since he returned from a two-game absence due to left knee inflammation in mid-December.

"At the heart of this team, and what we've tried to preach all year since we've been here is togetherness," Bickerstaff said. "If one guy goes down, you don't want to let that guy down, so everybody else has to step up. Again, it's the emotions, it's the human aspect of it, but I thought our guys did a really good job of just sticking together and getting it done."

Ivey, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft, has started all 30 games in which he has appeared this season. If the two games he missed due to left knee inflammation are any indication, then second-year wing Ausar Thompson will take his place in the starting lineup and second-year point guard Marcus Sasser will run the second unit.

In Year 3, Ivey is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists and shooting 40.9% from 3-point range. Save for assists, all of those numbers are career highs. After a frustrating sophomore season under Monty Williams, Ivey has had a breakout campaign with Bickerstaff in charge. The Pistons are 15-18 on the season and in ninth place in the East.