Jae Crowder, Jimmy Butler get into it on Twitter after physical Jazz-Wolves game
The sidelined Butler didn't like what he saw from his ex-Marquette teammate and let him know on Twitter
The high-stakes matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz on Friday night got heated on the court, and the confrontations didn't end there.
Late in the fourth quarter of Utah's 116-108 win, Jeff Teague hip-checked Ricky Rubio into the Timberwolves bench, and was promptly called for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.
In the commotion afterward, Jae Crowder and Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau were hit with double technicals for chirping at each other. Then, in the final minute, Crowder received another technical and was ejected. And all of this was after Karl-Anthony Towns had already been ejected in the first half after picking up two techs himself -- one of which was for an elbow to Crowder's face.
It seemed things would end there, but shortly after the Teague incident, Jimmy Butler -- who is currently sidelined with a knee injury -- hopped on Twitter for the first time since Dec. 2016 to speak his mind.
First he praised Teague:
Then, he sent a message to Crowder, his former Marquette teammate:
Later, Crowder responded with a tweet of his own:
Given that they were college teammates, none of this seems too serious -- especially Crowder's response. Still, it's pretty funny that this incident is what prompted Butler to get back on Twitter for the first time in a long time.
