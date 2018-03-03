Jae Crowder, Jimmy Butler get into it on Twitter after physical Jazz-Wolves game

The high-stakes matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz on Friday night got heated on the court, and the confrontations didn't end there.

Late in the fourth quarter of Utah's 116-108 win, Jeff Teague hip-checked Ricky Rubio into the Timberwolves bench, and was promptly called for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

Jeff Teague gets ejected after hip-checking Ricky Rubio. pic.twitter.com/z0ClZn1eya — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2018

In the commotion afterward, Jae Crowder and Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau were hit with double technicals for chirping at each other. Then, in the final minute, Crowder received another technical and was ejected. And all of this was after Karl-Anthony Towns had already been ejected in the first half after picking up two techs himself -- one of which was for an elbow to Crowder's face.

It seemed things would end there, but shortly after the Teague incident, Jimmy Butler -- who is currently sidelined with a knee injury -- hopped on Twitter for the first time since Dec. 2016 to speak his mind.

First he praised Teague:

haven’t used Twitter in years. But yeah Jeff that’s what I like to see. Rubio getting up quick for no reason. — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) March 3, 2018

Then, he sent a message to Crowder, his former Marquette teammate:

Jae get away from my coach. You don’t want no smoke either — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) March 3, 2018

Later, Crowder responded with a tweet of his own:

I DONT TWITTER BEEF ILL LEAVE THAT TO U.. BUT U GOT MY PHONE NUMBER AND KNOW MY HOME ADDRESS..!! THE REST CAN BE HISTORY 😈😈 https://t.co/FGDRYnYyg5 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) March 3, 2018

Given that they were college teammates, none of this seems too serious -- especially Crowder's response. Still, it's pretty funny that this incident is what prompted Butler to get back on Twitter for the first time in a long time.