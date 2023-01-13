The Phoenix Suns could use Jae Crowder right about now. The Suns are currently dealing with injury issues to several key contributors, including Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson. As a result, they've lost eight of their last 10 games and slid below .500 on the season. Crowder, however, remains out of the picture in Phoenix.

The veteran forward hasn't played a single second for the Suns this season, as he is away from the team awaiting a trade. Crowder and the Suns apparently didn't see eye-to-eye regarding his role with the team, and as a result, the two sides decided to move in different directions prior to the start of the season.

In a recent conversation with Bleacher Report, Crowder made it clear that his holdout from the team is unrelated to his current contract, and that he has the support of his teammates, despite the team's struggles without him.

"I've spoken to every player that I've played with on that team and they all have stressed how much they miss [me] and respect my decision, and I'm thankful for their understanding," Crowder said. "This move of pushing me out the door was a blindsided hit to not only me but my teammates, as you can see from speaking to them and myself and the conversations we've had behind closed doors.

"I will continue to prepare myself daily for battle once the call is made and continue to be a leader on the court, locker room, as well as off the court," Crowder added. "I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership. I'm confused and hurt my coaches didn't appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences."

After helping Phoenix reach the NBA Finals in 2021, and starting in 67 contests for the team last season, Crowder clearly feels underappreciated by the Suns and it sure seems like his teammates understand his perspective.

"That's one of our leaders," Suns forward Mikal Bridges said of Crowder. "I texted him not too long ago and told him how much I miss him. That's my guy. It's the NBA. It happens. I know he wants to be here, but it's the league. That's just how it is sometimes. This is my fifth year in the league, and I understand how it could be. You've got to protect yourself sometimes. We'd love to have him here, but we get it."

While the Suns could use Crowder's services out on the court, it seems like that train has already left the station. At this point the most pertinent questions regarding Crowder's future in the NBA are if the Suns will trade him prior to the deadline on Feb. 9, and what they could potentially get in return.

As a veteran forward capable of spacing the floor on one end and providing versatile, hard-nosed defense on the other end, Crowder has no shortage of suitors in the trade market. The Atlanta Hawks are one team reportedly interested in trading for the forward, who could provide some additional depth for a team looking to make a playoff push.