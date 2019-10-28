Jae Crowder sinks buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Grizzlies over Nets for first win of the season

After losing their first two games of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies are finally on the board thanks to a thrilling 134-133 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets. And not only was it their first win of this new campaign, but it was the first win of Taylor Jenkins' career after he left the Milwaukee Bucks bench to become the Grizzlies' head coach during the offseason.

Following a wild back-and-forth fourth quarter and overtime, the Grizzlies found themselves down by just one point with eight seconds remaining. Unfortunately, the No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant -- who played a fantastic game, finishing with 30 points and nine assists -- tried to throw the ball to Solomon Hill, but a combination of a bad pass and poor communication saw the ball sail away for a turnover. Still, after a quick foul on Spencer Dinwiddie, the Grizzlies weren't out of the game just yet.

Memphis' chances only improved after Dinwiddie missed the second free throw and the Grizzlies secured the rebound. With no timeouts remaining, they tried to rush down the floor, but Joe Harris took the Nets' last foul under the bonus to slow things down. So with 3.7 seconds to play, the Grizzlies once again found themselves taking the ball out of bounds on the sideline with a chance to get up a game-tying or winning shot.

This time, Morant caught the inbounds pass instead of throwing it, and pushed the ball upcourt as fast as he could. Right before the 3-point line, he stopped on a dime, put the ball behind his back and flipped a little shovel pass off to a trailing Jae Crowder. The veteran didn't hesitate; he pulled up in stride and buried the triple to give the Grizzlies the win.

Crowder was just 1-of-5 from the field before that last shot, but he stepped up when the Grizzlies needed him most. He finished with six points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Memphis still has a long ways to go in their rebuild, but moments and games like this are awesome no matter how little impact they may end up having on the playoff race. This is what basketball is all about, and Crowder, the Grizzlies and everyone in the building is going to remember this game for a long time to come.