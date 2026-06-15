Jalen Brunson a Knicks legend with NBA title; Stunning finish to UFC Freedom 250

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🏆 Five things to know Monday

🏀 Do not miss this: What's next for Knicks, Spurs?

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It will take some time for the thrill of such an exciting series to wear off. But even just a couple of days removed from the greatest five-game NBA Finals ever, it is not too early to look ahead to next season and beyond.

Like many of the all-time greats who preceded him, Victor Wembanyama will feel the sting of this series until he finally reaches the mountaintop. What is clear is that he and the Spurs are way ahead of schedule and will likely have numerous bites at the apple in the years to come. What is not quite so certain are the steps it will take to break through and win a championship. Our Sam Quinn has an idea, though, and it starts with a possible De'Aaron Fox trade.

Quinn: "He'd have to wind up somewhere reasonably desirable, and the Spurs would not trade him just to get off his contract. Even in the worst-case scenario in which his deal ages poorly, it only overlaps with Dylan Harper's eventual rookie extension for one year. They have time to sort this out, so if they move him, it will be for positive value."

And then, of course, there is the quest for a repeat. The NBA produced eight different champions in each of the past eight years. Can the Knicks snap that streak and win again? Their roster is about to get a whole lot more expensive, but talent retention should not be impossible.

Among those eight recent champions, Quinn argues the Knicks have the second-best chances to win another title in 2027:

Thunder Knicks Celtics

The Knicks' championship should also give hope to franchises in other sports who have gone decades without winning their respective leagues. We identified the MLB teams most likely to snap their World Series droughts and the NFL teams that could finally win the Super Bowl.

⚽ World Cup contenders, pretenders emerge in opening weekend

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The first four days of the World Cup were a spectacle to behold. The largest tournament in FIFA history -- both by geography and the number of teams in the field -- had the feel of a historically impassioned event. Not only were the fans in prime form, but a few of the teams in action over the opening weekend looked like threats to advance deep into the bracket.

Our James Benge tells us not to overreact to Germany blowing out Curacao by a ridiculous 7-1, though. While the Germans posted the most lopsided win of the tournament thus far, they also allowed Curacao to become the smallest nation to ever score a World Cup goal.

Benge: "For a time Curacao had the Germans rocked -- perhaps this game would have been slightly different in a World Cup without hydration/ad breaks -- and even when the game was long since lost they were poking at gaps behind the German fullbacks. They only emerged in fleeting moments, but there were vulnerabilities here that superior opposition will fancy themselves to continually expose."

A few other results could be indicative of what lies ahead:

Without the injured Neymar , Brazil had to settle for one point in its opener. A 1-1 draw with Morocco showed their limitations and proved Morocco's 2022 semifinal run was no fluke.

, had to settle for one point in its opener. A 1-1 draw with showed their limitations and proved Morocco's 2022 semifinal run was no fluke. Qatar recorded the most surprising result of the weekend when they earned a draw with Switzerland and earned the first World Cup point in their nation's history.

recorded the most surprising result of the weekend when they earned a draw with and earned the first World Cup point in their nation's history. Even in a 2-1 win over Czechia, the great Son Heung-Min continued to struggle, raising questions about South Korea's ceiling.

📈📉 White Sox continue surge up MLB power rankings

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The White Sox are up to No. 7 in Matt Snyder's MLB power rankings. Let me repeat myself. The White Sox -- two years removed from the worst season in franchise history -- are the seventh-best club in baseball as we approach the midway point of the season. I'm as surprised as you are. Snyder is surprised too, and he's the one who builds these rankings!

Snyder: "If someone would've asked heading into the season what's the highest I'd be ranking the White Sox, there's no way I would've said in the top 10. I did stress multiple times that they wouldn't come in last, but that was the extent of my positivity for the South Siders. They are blowing past expectations and don't appear to be slowing down."

This is, in part, the doing of Munetaka Murakami. But Chicago proved over the past two weeks that it is more than just the rookie slugger. During his absence, the White Sox took one game against the Phillies and won series against both the Braves and Dodgers.

That's a statement worthy of moving into the top 10:

7. White Sox (↑4)

8. Guardians (↓3)

9. Cardinals (↓1)

10. Mariners (↓1)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ World Cup: Spain vs. Cape Verde, noon on Fox

⚾ College World Series: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas, 2 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ World Cup: Belgium vs. Egypt, 3 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, 6 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Marlins at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Royals at Nationals, 6:45 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ College World Series: No. 3 Georgia vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Mets at Reds, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Aces at Wings, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

⚽ World Cup: Iran vs. New Zealand, 9 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Sparks at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚾ Rays at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN