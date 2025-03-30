The New York Knicks have been treading water since Jalen Brunson sprained his ankle on March 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers. They are 6-5 without their All-Star point guard and still holding off the surging Indiana Pacers for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Fortunately, it looks like they won't be without their best player for too much longer.

Brunson has been cleared for basketball activities, he told reporters on Sunday. He is still eyeing a regular-season return, meaning he is hoping to be back within the next two weeks.

"Realistically, I'm hoping to play before the playoffs," Brunson said. "I think it's good for me to get some game reps before we go into that type of stretch run. Most importantly, I want to make sure I'm 100% healthy."

The Knicks (46-27) have dealt with multiple injuries during Brunson's absence. Key reserve guards Cameron Payne and Deuce McBride are also currently nursing injuries, which has forced veteran Delon Wright and rookie Tyler Kolek into bigger roles down the stretch. Both have handled those roles well, but New York's playoff hopes obviously rest with Brunson. Aside from being an All-NBA pick in both of his New York seasons, he has shined in the playoffs with the Knicks.

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics activate playoff mode, Clippers and Pacers enter top 10, Suns steadily rising Colin Ward-Henninger

In 24 total New York playoff games, Brunson has averaged 30.3 points per game while leading the Knicks to the second round in consecutive seasons. After acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason, the Knicks are all-in on contending this season and for the next few.

Given the defensive sacrifice they made in building around Towns, their path to playoff success is still keyed by a dominant Brunson. If he can make it back before the end of the regular season, he can hopefully be back to full strength by the time the playoffs arrive.

After Sunday's game against Portland, the Knicks have eight more regular season games before postseason play begins.