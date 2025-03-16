New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is expected to be out through late March or early April while recovering from a right ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Brunson sustained the injury during New York's 113-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Thursday night. During the overtime period, as Brunson was driving to the basket and drew a foul, he crumpled to the floor in obvious pain. The replay showed that he stepped on the ankle of Lakers guard Austin Reaves, causing his foot to bend at an awkward angle.

Brunson managed to stay in the game to shoot his free throws, but exited immediately afterward and did not return. Here's how the injury occurred:

Brunson has been pivotal in the Knicks' success this season. Since arriving to the team in the summer of 2022, he has been at the center of the most successful period for the Knicks this century. So his absence is a massive blow to a Knicks team that currently sits third in the Eastern Conference standings. If Brunson hits the longer end of his recovery timetable and is out through April 2, he will miss a total of 14 games, including matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks have a bit of a cushion with a five-game lead over the Bucks and Indiana Pacers, but they'll need to find other sources of scoring with Brunson on the shelf. In three games since his injury New York's offense has dropped from 118 points per 100 possessions (fifth in the NBA) to 113 (19th). That being said, the defensive rating has improved from 114 to 107 as the Knicks have gone 2-1.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau spoke of Brunson's grit despite leaving injured against the Lakers.

"His mental toughness is through the roof," Thibodeau said. "It doesn't surprise me the way he played the whole game. He still keeps battling and battling."

Brunson's absence leaves the Knicks without their leading scorer, and an adequate high-level ball handler, too. Thibodeau has leaned on the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns to carry the offensive load in the meantime, which he's certainly capable of, but in terms of someone who can be a do-it-all creator, the Knicks don't have anyone waiting in the wings to fill that role.

"It's a bummer of an injury," Josh Hart said after the Lakers game.

No team relies on its starters more than the Knicks, and with Brunson out they have over 35 minutes per night to fill.

The good news is that the injury wasn't more serious, but for at least the next two weeks the Knicks will have to figure out how to stay afloat without their leading man.