The Detroit Pistons have removed the weight clause from restricted free agent Jalen Duren's contract offer, which was initially included when the franchise upped the proposed deal to five years and $200 million, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

Duren, a 22-year-old center coming off an All-NBA season, and the Pistons have been in a stalemate for the last three months, but an end appears to be in sight. Duren is eligible for a five-year, $287 million max-salary deal. However, after a disappointing postseason, the Pistons' latest offer is significantly less than that and, until recently, reportedly included a clause requiring Duren to check his weight monthly with the team.

Duren, who has reportedly felt disrespected throughout the process, has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday to accept and sign a $9.6 million qualifying offer or sign a long-term deal with the franchise. If Duren declines the long-term money Detroit is offering -- which is fully guaranteed -- and takes the unprecedented step of taking the qualifying offer, he would become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Accepting the qualifying offer, as explained by CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, would be risky on multiple levels:

Doing so based on Detroit's current offer would offer no financial gain. Based on current cap projections, a four-year max deal in free agency from anyone besides the Pistons would pay Duren $189.2 million. If you include his $9.6 million qualifying offer, Duren would therefore stand to make up to $198.8 million or so over the next five seasons, which is less than what the Pistons are reportedly offering. Detroit's offer is presumably on the table now, whereas this approach would force Duren to play out this season and risk hurting his value through either injury or performance. In other words, there's a lot of risk and nothing to gain financially.

Duren's summer was largely uneventful, despite meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency in June. Very few teams had the cap space to offer Duren a max offer sheet that Detroit would've likely matched anyway.

The Lakers had the means to make a run at Duren, but instead pivoted quickly to a sign-and-trade with former Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler. The Kings were among the teams that reportedly showed interest in a sign-and-trade with Detroit, but the talks didn't go very far, making a reunion with the Pistons for less than the max the most likely outcome.

Duren is coming off the best season of his career. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on a Pistons team that won 60 games and finished atop the Eastern Conference standings before losing in the second round of the playoffs.

Duren did not appear at Detroit's media day on Monday and missed the start of training camp because he doesn't have a signed contract.

"We will be excited to have him in, regardless of what decision he does make," Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said earlier this week. "He was a huge reason for our success the last two seasons, had a tremendous season individually, last year as well. We believe he will do the same thing this year upcoming, and are excited to have him back when he gets back."