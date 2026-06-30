Jalen Duren landing spots: Lakers, Kings in pursuit of Pistons' All-NBA big man

The Jalen Duren sweepstakes are heating up ahead of free agency opening on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET). Chris Haynes reported that Duren, who is a restricted free agent, is planning to meet with the Sacramento Kings when free agency officially opens. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported shortly after that Duren has a call scheduled with the Lakers when free agency opens.

Duren, 22, is eligible for a five-year, $287 million extension (30% of the cap) from the Pistons if he re-signs with the franchise after earning All-NBA honors. If Duren signs an offer sheet elsewhere -- and the Pistons execute a sign-and-trade for him -- another team can offer a four-year deal worth approximately $177.4 million. Because Duren is a restricted free agent, the Pistons can match any offer sheet a team presents.

Duren is coming off the best season of his career with the Pistons after averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He earned All-NBA Third-Team and NBA All-Star honors for the first time in his career and helped Detroit finish as the No. 1 seed in the East.

Ahead of free agency starting, here is where Duren can land -- and why the Pistons could end up being his most likely destination when the dust settles.

Detroit Pistons

Why it would make sense: Above all else, the most likely scenario for logistical reasons is Duren returning to Detroit. Because Duren is a restricted free agent, the Pistons have the right to match any offer another team hands out. Additionally, because so few teams have cap space this summer, most deals would have to be a sign-and-trade. Duren is coming off his best season as a pro with the Pistons. And he wants to get paid. The Pistons can offer him more money than anyone else.

Even after Duren's lackluster showing in the playoffs (his scoring average dropped from 19.5 points per game in the regular season to 10.2 in the playoffs), he is part of a core that had the best record in the East. If the Pistons do explore a sign-and-trade, they would almost certainly need to trade for a frontcourt player, which is why a potential deal with Sacramento could work. After losing Isaiah Stewart this offseason, Duren walking would be a major blow for the Pistons as the franchise attempts to take another step. That's why he could end up back in Detroit.

Sacramento Kings

Why it would make sense: This offseason has been full of wild rumors and storylines. The Kings being in on Duren is just the latest curveball of chaos. If the Kings did make a deal with Detroit, two names who make sense to get dealt (to make the money work) are Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis. LaVine, who just opted into his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, has been linked in the past to the Pistons. However, Sabonis would make more sense in a potential sign-and-trade scenario.

Duren is set to make $45.4 million this season and $48.6 million next. Replacing Sabonis with Duren would also make the Kings younger. If Duren joined Sacramento, he would be the youngest non-rookie on the roster. After drafting Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 7 pick, adding a long-term running mate coming off an All-NBA season would make sense for a Kings team also searching for an identity. Sacramento went through the RFA dance last offseason with the Golden State Warriors when the franchise expressed interest in Jonathan Kuminga. After a long contract standoff, he signed a two-year deal to return to the Warriors before being traded to the Hawks at last season's deadline. Kuminga is now an unrestricted free agent after having his team option declined by Atlanta on Monday.

Los Angeles Lakers

Why it would make sense: The Lakers are a team to monitor this offseason. LeBron James is a free agent. Austin Reaves just signed a deal to return to the franchise long-term. If James leaves in free agency, the Lakers would all of a sudden have cap space. The Lakers' biggest need this offseason is finding a center. They have been linked to fellow RFA Walker Kessler and now Duren. It makes sense that Los Angeles would like to add an All-NBA player to its core of Reaves and Luka Dončić, as the franchise could turn the page on the LeBron era.

Duren would add size, rebounding and interior finishing to a Lakers frontcourt in desperate need of it. Duren would also fit the timelines of Reaves and Dončić, who are tied together for at least the 2027-28 season. Notably, Dončić has a player option for the 2028-29 season. Adding someone like Duren would be another signal to Dončić that the Lakers are ready to build a team around him for the next chapter of Lakers basketball.