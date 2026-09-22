The Detroit Pistons, according to multiple reports on Monday, crossed an important threshold in their negotiations with restricted free agent Jalen Duren. Their offer, which had previously been in the $190 million range over five years, has been bumped up to $200 million. This is critical because, at least based on current cap projections, it means the Pistons are now offering to pay him more now than he could ultimately make next summer by leaving in free agency.

As it stands, Duren has a $9.6 million qualifying offer from the Pistons. That deal would make him an unrestricted free agent next season. Based on the estimated $176 million cap for the 2027-28 season, the 25% max contract Duren would be eligible for would pay him $189.2 million over four years.

Essentially, that means that the most Duren stands to make over the next five seasons if he plans to leave the Pistons as a free agent next summer would be roughly $198.8 million... less than the $200 million the Pistons have currently put on the table. Duren is the rare player for whom a max contract would not actually represent his maximum possible earnings.

This doesn't exactly mean Duren has nothing to gain by taking his qualifying offer. Even if other teams are capped at that projected four-year, $189.2 million figure, the Pistons could go higher. Maybe Duren plays well enough next season to convince Detroit to do so. He wouldn't be the first Pistons center to hit it big off of a qualifying offer. Greg Monroe went that route in 2014 and was rewarded with a three-year max deal from the Milwaukee Bucks the following summer.

But qualifying offer success stories are rare. So much can go wrong in a year. Duren could get hurt. He could struggle in the playoffs again. His development could plateau. The theoretical reward for taking the qualifying offer is unrestricted status a year later, but really think about the basketball implications of true free agency for Duren. The two teams known to harbor serious interest are the Sacramento Kings and the Bucks. No rational player would want to leave a 60-win Pistons team for such a bottom-dweller.

The question here is whether or not Duren is a rational actor. You could immediately argue the answer is no based on the financial calculations above. The reporting echoes those sentiments. ESPN's Shams Charania described a "thread line of disrespect" Duren feels toward the Pistons dating back to an underwhelming extension offer made last offseason.

Maybe this is posturing for a better deal. Maybe Duren is genuinely angry enough about how these negotiations have played out that he is willing to take the qualifying offer and walk next summer. The Pistons have a better idea than we do, and even they're in the dark to an extent. We'll have a better idea as we get closer to Oct. 1, the current deadline for players to take the qualifying offer. The two sides can agree to push that deadline back, but at least at this point, there is no indication that they will do so.

It's a high stakes game of chicken. Both sides lose if neither blinks. Duren may risk losing a fair amount of money by taking the qualifying offer, but the Pistons would also lose a 23-year-old All-NBA center for nothing if he simply walked next offseason. Go ask the Indiana Pacers how costly it is to replace even a lesser big nowadays. It took two first-round picks, including one that came in at No. 5 overall, for them to replace Myles Turner with Ivica Zubac. The center market is dealing with a severe supply-demand imbalance right now.

Losing Duren means paying a bunch of picks and probably almost as much money to replace him. Yet overpaying him is just as dangerous in the apron era. Duren is coming off a spectacular season. He's also slightly undersized, is only a so-so rim-protector and offers minimal offensive value outside of the paint. Ausar Thompson is still on this team, which means the paint will still be clogged by the wings pretending to guard him. That hardly bodes well for Duren's playoff future after a disastrous spring of 2026. If those postseason issues persist and Duren is on a contract that's too big to be traded, the Pistons are trapped with a sub-championship ceiling.

That doesn't mean they shouldn't want to keep Duren. It means there's a limit here, and the fact that it took them until late September to get up to $200 million when his Rose Rule max is $287 million suggests that they know that. This, in all likelihood, is the cap, at least until next offseason, and if Duren gets to next offseason, the risk of losing him for nothing is intolerable. If Duren won't take $200 million, it's time to at least explore the sign-and-trade market.

Whom could the Pistons target in a sign-and-trade?

The Pistons have resisted doing so all offseason. They are justifiably reluctant to mess with a 60-win core. Sacramento's theoretical replacement center is a downgrade across the board. Domantas Sabonis is older, worse and more expensive. Milwaukee's is a bit more interesting. Myles Turner is flawed and overpaid in his own right, but his shooting would be a godsend for Thompson, who's completely deficient on that front. Yet Thompson brings so many traditional center traits -- notably offensive rebounding and rim-protection -- that the Pistons would be uncommonly equipped to handle Turner's shortcomings.

Either deal, or any other that comes around, would require meaningful draft capital. Walker Kessler netted two unprotected first-round picks and two unprotected first-round swaps in restricted free agency this offseason. Duren is younger and more accomplished, though perhaps a shade trickier to fit onto most contenders considering Kessler's stellar rim-protection. Detroit would need more than a replacement center out of this. It would need a draft surplus it could eventually redirect towards the offensive superstar Cade Cunningham will one day need.

A Duren-less version of the Pistons would look different, especially with Isaiah Stewart also gone. Detroit outscored opponents by over 14 points per game in the paint last season. That interior dominance fades without those bigs. Maybe the Pistons replace it with more shooting. Despite Detroit's history of rugged, defense-first rosters, there are in fact multiple ways to build a contender.

In a perfect world, the Pistons would be a year or two away from genuinely considering them. They might've gotten here anyway, but after the regular season they just had, it was worth spending at least one more postseason evaluating this core before determining that someone—likely Duren or Thompson—needed to go in favor of more offense. But Duren may be forcing their hand here. Whether or not Duren feels respected, he's been offered more than he has any unilateral path to making elsewhere. If he's not willing to take that, then Detroit needs to start seriously considering alternatives.