Jalen Lecque just got called up by the Phoenix Suns and fans should hope to see him in the Slam Dunk Contest

The Phoenix Suns just called up one of the most electrifying dunkers in the league, and that should be exciting news for the NBA. Jalen Lecque has been playing for the Suns' G League affiliate for the majority of this season, but after a dunk he threw down against the G League Texas Legends got some buzz on social media, Lecque got the call that he'll be suiting up for the Suns.

If you don't know who Lecque is, his nickname "Baby Westbrook," should tell you a lot about the 19-year-old rookie. Lecque got that moniker because of the ferocity in the way he throws down dunks and the fearlessness he plays with when attacking the rim. At Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, Lecque became a sensation with his highlight mixtapes showing him dunking over countless defenders who attempted to slow him down, only to be put on a poster by Lecque.

As a senior in high school, Lecque was a four-star recruit and was ranked 41st in the country by 247Sports. He beat Zion Williamson in high school where the two put on an absolute show in 2017 in front of a packed high school gymnasium, and after receiving offers from Auburn, Alabama, and Tennessee, Lecque committed to North Carolina State before he decided to test the waters at the NBA Combine. Lecque recorded the highest vertical at the combine, a whopping 43-inch leap, and after receiving positive feedback from the teams there he made the decision to forgo college and enter the draft pool.

His crazy athleticism and speed made him an enticing combo guard who would be deadly in transition and attacking the rim. However, despite being projected as a potential second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Lecque ultimately went undrafted and signed a four-year deal -- two years of which were guaranteed -- with the Phoenix Suns. Since then, he's been balling in the G League with the Northern Arizona Suns where he's been throwing down dunks like this:

Yes, that's Lecque taking off from just inside the free throw line and hanging in the air for what seems like an eternity. He's averaging 13.2 points in the G League, and it's no surprise that over half of his shots come inside the restricted area. His quick first step allows him to get to the rim at will, similar to Russell Westbrook, and while he's not the greatest shooter at this point in his career, he shows that there is room for improvement on his jump shot. He's been called up by the Suns before, but only registered two minutes of playing time in the first stint.

While he's not guaranteed to get any run time after being called up again, at the very least now that he's on the Suns' roster he should 100 percent enter the dunk contest. The All-Star Slam Dunk Contest needs some new blood, and who better than a young dunk phenom like Lecque to excite the younger generation who has likely seen his highlights on Instagram or YouTube? Not only would the dunk contest benefit from having Lecque in it, but performing well on that stage has the ability to make him a household name among casual NBA fans.