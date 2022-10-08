Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was helped off the floor after suffering a lower leg injury during Friday's preseason matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Suggs was ruled out for the rest of the game, and will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. X-rays on the lower left leg came back negative following the game, according to Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, and Suggs will next receive an MRI.

With just over four minutes left in the first quarter, Suggs took an awkward step on his left leg, which appeared to result in a hyperextension. The second-year guard, whom Orlando selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was helped back to the locker room while putting very little weight on his left leg.

Injuries are always devastating, but especially so when they come in the preseason. Suggs started the Magic's first two preseason games, and could assume point guard duties with the first unit to open the season. The Gonzaga product started off his NBA career with averages of 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 48 games as a rookie last season.

Jalen Suggs ORL • SG • 4 PPG 11.8 APG 4.4 SPG 1.23 3P/G .875 View Profile

Though not expected to contend this season, the Magic have built a solid core of young players with Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, Paolo Banchero. Suggs is very much a part of that future, and it would be a shame if he were forced to miss valuable development time due to a significant injury.

If Suggs is kept out for an extended period, Mosley would likely divvy up his minutes between Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton, as Markelle Fultz continues his recovery from a broken left big toe.