Jamal Crawford says it's 'baffling' that he's still looking for an NBA job: 'I know I can play'

Jamal Crawford has scored nearly 20,000 points in the NBA, and is seven months removed from dropping 51 points in last season's finale for the Phoenix Suns. It's clear that Crawford, 39, can still make an impact off the bench for an NBA team, but we're already a month into the 2019-20 season and he is not on a roster. Though Crawford remains optimistic that an opportunity will present itself, he doesn't quite understand why one hasn't emerged already.

"I know I can play," Crawford said, via NBA.com. "And I would think my reputation is still solid. It's baffling to me."

At the peak of his powers, Crawford was an electric scorer, and arguably the quickest player in the entire league. He is the only player ever to score 50 points in a game with four different franchises, and one of the game's best bench players, with three Sixth Man of the Year Awards to his name (2010, 2014, 2016). Though those days may be behind him, Crawford isn't your typical 39-year old when it comes to physical ability, and he is confident that he could still contribute at a high level, given an opportunity. He points to the last time he was on the court for an NBA team and dropped 51 as evidence.

"I'm kind of an outlier because you don't see anyone my age having games like that," Crawford said. "And I did it off the bench. A year earlier, in my 18th year, I was still averaging double figures. I can bring a multitude of things. I'll be ready for whatever team decides how I can fit into what they're trying to do."

While some teams could have concerns about Crawford's mileage, he insists that he feels even better than he did last season, both physically and mentally. Considering his love for the game, staying in basketball shape hasn't been an issue.

"Physically, I feel better than I did last season," Crawford said. "I'm able to get my body together. My skill set is sharp. I feel that I'm good. My mindset is be patient and hopefully something good comes about it. I'll be ready for the opportunity... I love the game and stay in the gym anyway. Whenever I retire, I'll still be playing the game, whether that's at an LA Fitness or somewhere else."

Is Crawford what he once was? No. He's certainly lost a step or two. And considering the fact that he was never a defensive dynamo, it's safe to assume that he's not going to be shutting anybody down on the other side of the floor at this point in his career. But, teams wouldn't be interested in Crawford for his defensive prowess anyway. Potential suitors would be looking for a scoring boost off of the bench, and Crawford could almost certainly provide that.

It's possible his NBA days could be over, but all it takes is one team with an underachieving roster and/or dealing with injuries or looking simply looking to bulk up their bench for a postseason push. When, and if, such an opportunity arises is yet to be seen. One thing is for sure: Crawford will be ready.