Jamal Crawford says it's 'baffling' that he's still looking for an NBA job: 'I know I can play'
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner scored over 50 points the last time that he appeared in an NBA game
Jamal Crawford has scored nearly 20,000 points in the NBA, and is seven months removed from dropping 51 points in last season's finale for the Phoenix Suns. It's clear that Crawford, 39, can still make an impact off the bench for an NBA team, but we're already a month into the 2019-20 season and he is not on a roster. Though Crawford remains optimistic that an opportunity will present itself, he doesn't quite understand why one hasn't emerged already.
"I know I can play," Crawford said, via NBA.com. "And I would think my reputation is still solid. It's baffling to me."
At the peak of his powers, Crawford was an electric scorer, and arguably the quickest player in the entire league. He is the only player ever to score 50 points in a game with four different franchises, and one of the game's best bench players, with three Sixth Man of the Year Awards to his name (2010, 2014, 2016). Though those days may be behind him, Crawford isn't your typical 39-year old when it comes to physical ability, and he is confident that he could still contribute at a high level, given an opportunity. He points to the last time he was on the court for an NBA team and dropped 51 as evidence.
"I'm kind of an outlier because you don't see anyone my age having games like that," Crawford said. "And I did it off the bench. A year earlier, in my 18th year, I was still averaging double figures. I can bring a multitude of things. I'll be ready for whatever team decides how I can fit into what they're trying to do."
While some teams could have concerns about Crawford's mileage, he insists that he feels even better than he did last season, both physically and mentally. Considering his love for the game, staying in basketball shape hasn't been an issue.
"Physically, I feel better than I did last season," Crawford said. "I'm able to get my body together. My skill set is sharp. I feel that I'm good. My mindset is be patient and hopefully something good comes about it. I'll be ready for the opportunity... I love the game and stay in the gym anyway. Whenever I retire, I'll still be playing the game, whether that's at an LA Fitness or somewhere else."
Is Crawford what he once was? No. He's certainly lost a step or two. And considering the fact that he was never a defensive dynamo, it's safe to assume that he's not going to be shutting anybody down on the other side of the floor at this point in his career. But, teams wouldn't be interested in Crawford for his defensive prowess anyway. Potential suitors would be looking for a scoring boost off of the bench, and Crawford could almost certainly provide that.
It's possible his NBA days could be over, but all it takes is one team with an underachieving roster and/or dealing with injuries or looking simply looking to bulk up their bench for a postseason push. When, and if, such an opportunity arises is yet to be seen. One thing is for sure: Crawford will be ready.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knicks fan compete in most New York race
Let's just say you've seen someone wearing this outfit if you're been to New York City
-
Blazers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Blazers vs. Pelicans on Tuesday 10,000 times.
-
PG keeps up hot start with game-winner
George has been fantastic in his first three games with the Clippers
-
Doncic makes history with triple-double
The 42 points were a career-high for Doncic
-
Carmelo explains why he joined Blazers
Anthony could make his debut with the team on Tuesday night against the Pelicans
-
Lakers' Green dunks, gets drug tested
That was Green's first dunk of the season
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans