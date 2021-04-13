Jamal Murray is out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL during Monday's game between the Nuggets and the Warriors. This is the most high-profile injury of the year so far in a campaign that has seen its fair share of stars getting hurt for extended periods of time.

The injury came during a nationally televised game, so the incident caught a lot of attention not just because a star player went down, but also because there were many eyes on the game. As a result, many were holding their breath waiting to see what kind of injury Murray sustained and how severe it it.

When the news broke on Tuesday afternoon that it was a torn ACL, many in the NBA community expressed support for the fellow player likely not being able to play the remainder of the season on a team that was truly finding its groove since the trade deadline. Murray, for his part, was having the best season of his career so far. He was averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field.

Here are responses from some notable NBA players hoping for Murray to have a speedy recovery.