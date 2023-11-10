Jameer Nelson has thrived in management after spending 14 seasons as an NBA player. The Delaware Blue Coats announced Friday that he's been hired as their general manager. He began as the team's assistant general manager in November of 2020.

The Blue Coats have had no shortage of success since Nelson Joined the front office. They won the 2023 G League Finals after making the championship series in 2021 and 2022. He's been noted to have a key hand in scouting and player development, which has helped the Philadelphia 76ers land some major talent in recent years.

Jaden Springer has begun to break into the 76ers' rotation after winning the 2023 NBA G League Finals MVP after being drafted 28th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Paul Reed has blossomed as a viable backup center behind Joel Embiid after winning NBA G League Rookie of the Year and MVP in 2021. Now Nelson will get a chance to have even more, as he succeeds Prosper Karangwa.

Nelson, a native of Chester, Pennsylvania, won a state championship at Chester High School in 2000 before having a dynamic career at Saint Joseph's. He won the Naismith Player of the Year award as a senior before being selected 20th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. Nelson spent the bulk of his career with the Orlando Magic, where he made an All-Star team in 2009.