"Game of Zones" was an extremely popular animated web series that mocked some of the NBA's biggest stars and storylines. However, apparently not everyone was amused by the series.

According to "Game of Zones" co-creator Adam Malamut, New York Knicks owner James Dolan complained to NBA commissioner Adam Silver about a 2018 episode of the series in which he was depicted.

In addition, Dolan's complaints even made it all the way up to Turner president David Levy, but Levy didn't take Dolan's complaints serriously. According to Malamut, Dolan's reputation was the main reason why Levy didn't take his criticism very seriously. Turner produced "Game of Zones" through Bleacher Report and the company is business partners with the league.

"The league is cool with (Game of Zones). But technically they work for the owners and technically they had to let us know Dolan wasn't cool with it," Malamut said on the 'Rejecting the Screen' podcast. "But everyone else was like, 'That's just this particular guy (Dolan), he's a little fussy.'"

The animated series is a parody of the popular HBO show "Game of Thrones," and this 2018 featured animated versions of Walt "Clyde" Frazier and Kristaps Porzingis.

"What do you know about fair?" Frazier tells Porzingis in the episode Dolan was unhappy with. "Fair is for the elders who have suffered through the entire reign of James Dolan. Fanlings are born and live and die, all without seeing a playoff win or a decent draft pick. It was in this darkness that Isiah Thomas gave a five-year contract to Jerome 'Big Snacks' James."

Dolan was mocked in the episode as he entered Porzingis' room playing a lute and singing Porzingis a "cheer-up" song that includes references to former Knicks Charles Oakley, Jeremy Lin, Jarrett Jack, as well as Tyreke Evans. The episode ends up with the Knicks owner says that he wants to kick Oakley.

During a game at Madison Square Garden in 2017, Oakley got into a verbal altercation with Dolan and was later removed from his seat. Oakley ended up being escorted out of the arena in handcuffs and was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and criminal trespassing. That case against Oakley was eventually dismissed.