James Dolan, Jeff Wilpon will be on Governor Andrew Cuomo's New York Re-Opening Advisory Board

Governor Andrew Cuomo is creating a New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, which will be made up of 100 business and community leaders as the state attempts to reopen in the coming weeks. New York Knicks owner James Dolan and New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon are among those included on the board.

The state will begin with reopening manufacturing and construction jobs in Central New York, which has been hit with significantly fewer cases than New York City.

The plan is for businesses to still practice social distancing and limit the number of employees in the building at a given time. In addition, businesses will have to adhere to strict cleaning standards and have health screenings constantly.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump put together an advisory panel that will work to help reopen the country following the coronavirus pandemic. The advisory panel was made up of many sports commissioners and owners, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft amongst others.

Professional sports have been put on pause since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep through the United States. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was one of the first athletes that contracted COVID-19 and many followed in the days and weeks after.