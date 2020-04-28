James Dolan, Jeff Wilpon will be on Governor Andrew Cuomo's New York Re-Opening Advisory Board
The Knicks and Mets executives will be part of a group that consists of 100 business leaders
Governor Andrew Cuomo is creating a New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, which will be made up of 100 business and community leaders as the state attempts to reopen in the coming weeks. New York Knicks owner James Dolan and New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon are among those included on the board.
The state will begin with reopening manufacturing and construction jobs in Central New York, which has been hit with significantly fewer cases than New York City.
The plan is for businesses to still practice social distancing and limit the number of employees in the building at a given time. In addition, businesses will have to adhere to strict cleaning standards and have health screenings constantly.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump put together an advisory panel that will work to help reopen the country following the coronavirus pandemic. The advisory panel was made up of many sports commissioners and owners, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft amongst others.
Professional sports have been put on pause since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep through the United States. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was one of the first athletes that contracted COVID-19 and many followed in the days and weeks after.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kerr: Warriors' season feels over
Golden State has already been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs
-
A timeline of Rodman's stint with Bulls
Rodman only played with the Bulls for three seasons, but his time in Chicago was filled with...
-
History of Jordan vs. 'Bad Boy' Pistons
The Pistons were the biggest hurdle Jordan and the Bulls had to overcome to win their first...
-
Rodman breaks down his rebounding
Rodman, the greatest rebounding forward of all time, was the subject of the third episode of...
-
How the Bulls got Dennis Rodman
The Bulls needed a whole lot of luck to get their third star in the mid 1990s
-
Jordan resisted triangle offense
Jordan was reluctant to have the ball taken out of his hands
-
Mike Conley wins NBA HORSE Challenge
Conley's indoor gym may have actually been the MVP of the tournament
-
NBA HORSE Challenge, opening round
There was competitive basketball played on Easter Sunday, and this time it wasn't video games