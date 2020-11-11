There may be some trouble brewing in Houston. Following their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, the Rockets made some major moves. They parted ways with coach Mike D'Antoni, and a few weeks later general manager Daryl Morey also left the franchise. The Rockets replaced D'Antoni with Stephen Silas and promoted Rafael Stone to the position of GM, and though those moves were made with improvement in mind, they have apparently also caused the team's top two players to question their future with the franchise.

Following these moves, All-Stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook have expressed concern about the direction of the Rockets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Though neither player has requested a trade out of Houston, yet, it's possible that could happen in the future. Both Harden and Westbrook have three years and $131.5 million remaining on their current contracts.

From ESPN:

As the Houston Rockets navigate an offseason of major change, a new challenge is emerging for the franchise -- the uncertainty of former MVP guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook on their futures with the team, sources told ESPN. In the wake of the departures of head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey, Harden and Westbrook have expressed concern about the direction of the franchise through direct conversations or discussions with their representatives and the Rockets' front office, sources said. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, recently promoted general manager Rafael Stone and recently hired head coach Stephen Silas have emphasized that the franchise remains committed to fielding a contender while featuring the two perennial All-Stars in their primes. However, the concerns expressed by Harden and Westbrook that Houston's window as a contender could be closing has left the organization fearful that the superstars' commitment to remaining with the Rockets could be wavering. Although neither player has requested a trade at this point, that scenario has become a plausible eventual possibility.

So far, there has been no indication that the Rockets are looking to move either Harden or Westbrook. In his comments since he was named GM, Stone has made it clear that the Rockets plan to be extremely aggressive when it comes to building a legitimate contender around Harden.

"We're going to continue to be extraordinarily aggressive," Stone said. "We're going to shoot for it. Whether we get there or not, I don't know, but I can guarantee you that we're going to shoot for it, and I'm really, really looking forward to it.

"For the last eight years or so, our goal has been to win a championship because we had James Harden," Stone added. "We've still got James Harden. Our goal is still to win a championship, and if you've got him, you're halfway there. It's incumbent on me and Stephen and the whole team to figure out the rest of the whole, but the key piece is there."

If Harden and/or Westbrook are ultimately made available, there will likely be no shortage of suitors for either. The 76ers, with Morey now at the helm, are reportedly interested in Harden, while the Knicks and Clippers are both reportedly interested in Westbrook.