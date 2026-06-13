Cavaliers' James Harden arrested in Houston for unlawful carrying of a weapon

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning in Houston and charged with a misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Harris County court records. The arrest came at 3:41 a.m., when police say they saw a handgun on the seat of Harden's car that was in plain view and not in a holster. He was booked at 4:57 a.m. and released after paying a $100 bond. According to the New York Post, Harden, 36, was at a hookah lounge in a large group before the arrest.

The Cavaliers said in a statement that they are aware of Harden's arrest and "in the process of gathering additional information." Harden has no prior criminal record or arrest history. He is due back in court on June 22 for arraignment. In Texas, unlawful carrying of a weapon is typically a Class A misdemeanor, which can carry up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

"We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available," the team said. "At this time, we will have no further comment."

Harden spent nine years playing for the Houston Rockets, but has since played for four other teams: the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Cavaliers.

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Harden joined the Cavs at the trade deadline following a deal with the Clippers. He helped lead Cleveland to its first Eastern Conference Finals since LeBron James left in 2018, but the Cavs were swept by the New York Knicks.

Harden's contractual future is uncertain. Harden has a $42 million player option with the Cavaliers, but only $13.3 million of it is guaranteed. Reports have indicated that, one way or another, he is likely to re-sign with Cleveland on a new deal.

Harden averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists per game during Cleveland's playoff run.