James Harden complains about 'bull----' calls after scoring 51 points but getting ejected

James Harden was unstoppable on offense for nearly all of the Rockets' game Friday night against the Clippers. He poured in 51 points, becoming the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to score 50-plus points in back-to-back games.

Unfortunately for Harden, on two key possessions down the stretch, he was called for offensive fouls, which helped the Clippers secure the 128-118 victory. In the closing seconds, Harden, upset about the questionable calls, knocked the ball out of the ref's hands and was promptly ejected.

After the game, Harden spouted off about the calls, saying they were "bull----," and noting that he's tired of hearing that the ref made a mistake. Via ESPN:

Asked the source of his frustration, Harden said, "Bulls--- calls." Harden was called for four of his six fouls in the final 5:13 as the Rockets attempted to rally. He was twice whistled for offensive fouls late, one of which prompted coach Mike D'Antoni to draw a technical foul for arguing with 2:20 remaining. "I'm tired of hearing, 'I made a mistake,' or 'I didn't see it,'" said Harden, who also scored 51 points Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, who snapped Houston's 14-game winning streak. "That's frustrating when you hear it as a player. I know we all make mistakes, but it's just frustrating."

You can view the two fouls below, both of which were drawn by the Clippers' rookie guard, Jawun Evans. At the very least, it appears that Evans embellishes the contact.

In addition to the fine that will come with the technical and the ejection, Harden is likely to hear from the league about his public criticism of the officials.

Also, in regards to the historic nature of his 51-point night, Harden said he didn't care. "We lost. It doesn't matter," he said.