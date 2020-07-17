Watch Now: Rockets Preview: James Harden Joins Team In Orlando Tuesday ( 1:47 )

James Harden's arrival at the NBA bubble in Disney World should not have been a big deal, but once the Houston Rockets posted multiple photos of him wearing a certain face mask, it became one. In the photos, Harden wore a black face mask with a logo from the Marvel Comics anithero Punisher.

It also had a faint Blue Lives Matter flag overlaid on top of it.

For context, an American flag that is all grey/black with the exception of one blue line in one of the stripes is a Blue Lives Matter flag. The phrase "Blue Lives Matter" was an explicit reaction by law enforcement to the slogan "Black Lives Matter" that protestors rallying against police brutality have used in marches throughout the country. It is a controversial image that even some police officers -- who are supposed to be the ones honored by this imagery -- have stated they recognize how this flag has been construed as a political demonstration that runs directly counter to those protesting against racial injustice.

According to Harden, none of that was one his mind when he decided to wear that mask. He said he made the decision for practical reasons.

Harden also noted that he's had trouble finding masks that not cover his mouth, nose and beard and that this one fit him well. The lack of awareness of what Blue Lives Matter stands for seems to corroborate the claim that Harden doesn't "have internet," which rapper Young Thug made on Twitter shortly after the photo began going viral on social media.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the 2020 NBA season, Harden was leading the league with 34.4 points per game. He was also averaging 7.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the field (35.2% from three).