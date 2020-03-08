James Harden gets roasted by Hornets broadcaster after 10th turnover: 'A quadruple-double!'

James Harden added yet another triple-double to his career stats Saturday against the Hornets, and it was on the mind of Charlotte broadcaster Eric Collins, sort of. See, once Harden reached the benchmark of at least 10 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, Collins had his eye on another one of the Beard's stats: turnovers.

With just over four minutes left in the game, Harden was sitting at nine giveaways when he brought the ball up the court. He faked a drive to try and bring defenders towards him, and away from Jeff Green. When Harden passed the ball to the paint, it was instantly gobbled up by Hornets defenders, and Collins let out an exclamation that would make one think that was the game-winning play for Charlotte.

“THERE IT IS. OH MY GOODNESS. 10 TURNOVERS FOR JAMES HARDEN. A QUADRUPLE-DOUBLE.”



—Hornets’ broadcasters during Charlotte’s win over the Rockets pic.twitter.com/l2WiPcdn3f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2020

This is the third "dubiious" quadruple-double -- as Collins calls it -- of Harden's career. His last two both came in 2017. The first happened in a 129-122 win over the Toronto Raptors (40 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 turnovers), and the second happened 135-128 win over the Sacramento Kings (35 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds and 10 turnovers). In other words, the 108-99 loss was the first time in Harden's career that he has posted that kind of stat line (30 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 turnovers) and been defeated.