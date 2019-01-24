James Harden has scored 263 consecutive points without any help from his friends after historic 61-point night at MSG

James Harden's scoring streak has been nothing short of ridiculous, but one statistic might be the most impressive part of his current run.

Harden scored 61 points in a win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night -- a record for an opponent at Madison Square Garden -- and has averaged 42.5 points per game since Dec. 11. He's also scored at least 56 points on three different occasions ... over the last nine days.

However, what's not being talked about enough is that Harden is doing this on his own. No, that's not an exaggeration. He's literally doing this all on his own.

The reigning NBA MVP has now scored 263 consecutive points without a single one of those baskets being assisted. In even simpler terms, Harden has scored every single one of these points, including the 61 against the Knicks, completely on his own.

James Harden, including tonight’s 61 points vs. the Knicks, has scored 261 POINTS in his last 5 games. All of these points were UNASSISTED. He also racked up 21 assists total in this stretch. Absolutely remarkable. #Rockets — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 24, 2019

As noted by The Athletic's Alykhan Bijani, Harden even managed to fit in 21 assists during his insane unassisted scoring streak.

The Beard simply continues to find ways to blow our minds.