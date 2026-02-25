James Harden injury: Cavaliers guard suffers thumb fracture, status unclear entering pivotal stretch
Harden sustained the injury in the win over the Knicks on Tuesday
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that star guard James Harden suffered a fractured right thumb during Cleveland's 109-94 win over the New York Knicks Tuesday night. Harden played 32 minutes and finished with 20 points, four assists and two rebounds, but a subsequent evaluation of his thumb confirmed the fracture.
It's unclear how long Harden will be sidelined -- if at all. Rather than already being ruled out, Harden is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, the second night of a back-to-back. The team said Harden will continue to undergo treatment and evaluations for the injury. Given it's Harden's non-shooting hand, there is a chance he could still play despite any added difficulties the injury may bring.
"A postgame examination by the Cavaliers' medical staff, followed by X-rays taken [Wednesday], confirmed a non-displaced fracture of the distal phalanx," the team said. "Harden will undergo treatment and continued evaluation. An update on his status will be provided as appropriate."
From the initial announcement, it sounds like Cleveland avoided a complete disaster with Harden not being immediately ruled out for a significant amount of time. The Cavs have gone 6-1 since trading for Harden in early February. He has established immediate chemistry with Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, giving Cleveland someone who can take offensive pressure off Mitchell in a way Darius Garland couldn't.
Harden is averaging 18.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.6 assists per game as a member of the Cavs. Before the trade, he averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 44 games for the Los Angeles Clippers this season.
Cleveland (37-22) is tied with the Knicks for third in the East. If Harden has to miss time, they could slip in the standings as the Toronto Raptors (34-24) sit just 2.5 games behind them. Dropping a spot in the standings would be a small price to pay if it means having a fully healthy Harden available for the postseason.