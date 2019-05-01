James Harden injury update: Rockets expect star guard's vision to be fully clear by Game 3 vs. Warriors, report says

James Harden lacerated his left eyelid and suffered contusions in both eyes after being accidentally poked by Warriors forward Draymond Green during the Rockets' Game 2 loss on Tuesday night. Harden returned to the game, but afterward said he could "barely see" and that "hopefully it gets better day by day."

Good news on that front. According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, the Rockets are optimistic that Harden will not have any vision issues moving forward in the Western Conference finals. From McMahon:

After the Rockets' flight landed in Houston on Wednesday afternoon, Harden went straight to an eye doctor. Tests revealed no damage to either of Harden's corneas, a source said, and the Rockets expect his vision to be completely clear by Saturday's Game 3.

This is obviously great news as the Rockets will certainly need Harden firing on all cylinders to get back in this series. Game 3 is essentially a must-win, as coming back from a 3-0 deficit against the Warriors would be nothing short of a miracle. Even at 2-0, the Rockets have already fallen to a 5-to-1 underdog to come back and win the series, while the Warriors are now -700 to finish Houston off. Harden played pretty well in Game 2 despite the poor vision, scoring 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting including 3-of-7 from 3-point range.