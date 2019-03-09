James Harden injury update: Rockets star not expected to miss time after hurting wrist against 76ers, per report

The Houston Rockets dodged a huge scare on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rockets superstar James Harden suffered a wrist injury late in the first half when he took a hard fall on a drive to the basket. However, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon, X-rays came back negative on Harden's wrist and it's likely that he'll play against the Dallas Mavericks (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) on Sunday night.

Source: The precautionary X-rays on James Harden's wrist were negative. He will get treatment and is expected to play Sunday in Dallas. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 9, 2019

Following the injury, Harden was helped to the locker room. Luckily for the Rockets, his stay in the locker room didn't last long as he soon returned to the game.

It's no secret that the Rockets will go as far as Harden can take them. The reigning MVP's dominance since December has catapulted the Rockets from being a middling team in the Western Conference all the way up to third place. This is a team that began 11-14 and now currently stands at 40-25.

The Rockets came away with a 107-91 win over a shorthanded Sixers team that was without Joel Embiid. Harden was a major reason for that as he went on an onslaught, scoring 31 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing seven assists in three quarters of work.

Not to mention, he torched All-NBA defender Jimmy Butler on this possession:

Crossover, scoop and score for The Beard to close the half in Houston! #Rockets @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/5cDIsYkSPF — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2019

The right wrist may not be 100 percent for Harden, but he showed it's still good enough for gim to dominate games.