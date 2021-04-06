After missing two games earlier this month with a hamstring injury, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden returned to the lineup on Monday night. It proved to be a short-lived return, however, as he was limited to just four minutes in the Nets' win over the New York Knicks.

After handing out three assists and grabbing a rebound, Harden checked out of the game early in the first quarter due to continued tightness in his hamstring. He did not return, and it's unclear when he'll be back in the lineup. Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters that all tests and imaging have come back clean, but Harden still wasn't feeling 100 percent.

As a result, Nash said the team is going to be cautious with their star guard. Via ESPN:

"So who knows -- this may linger, it may be all behind us like we thought it was before the game," Nash said. "But it's just one of those things where the scan is clean, the strength tests are clean but he feels something, so we're going to err on the side of caution."

Harden has been an extremely durable player throughout his career, and often rejected attempts to have him rest down the stretch when he was playing for the Houston Rockets, even if he was dealing with nagging injuries. The fact that he doesn't feel comfortable battling through this hamstring issue is a good indication of how much it is affecting him.

The good news is that as Nash indicated, there isn't any major diagnostic issue that would send Harden to the sidelines for an extended period. Maybe they'll be without him for a few weeks, but at least for now there's no indication that he won't be fully fit for the playoffs, and that's really all that matters for Brooklyn. Also, Kevin Durant is close to returning, which would give Brooklyn the added luxury of taking its time with Harden.

Yes, they're locked in a seeding battle with the Philadelphia 76ers for the top spot in the East, and home court will matter again now that the playoffs aren't being contested in a fan-less bubble. But the Nets would much rather have their big three healthy than claim the No. 1 seed and go into the playoffs with Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving banged up. They have enough talent to where they can overcome any potential homecourt disadvantage.