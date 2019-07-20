James Harden is not concerned with questions about playing with Russell Westbrook again
Harden addresses questions about playing reuniting with Westbrook
James Harden and Russell Westbrook will be reunited on the same side of the court next season. Westbrook was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and draft picks during the NBA free agency period.
After the trade people were questioning what the Rockets locker room would look like and how the two players would work together.
Harden addressed these concerns while talking to the media on Saturday.
He discussed the talent his team has saying, "When you have talent like that it works itself out."
He noted what makes a team work on the court, "You communicate and you go out there and you compete. Position by position you figure things out… Throughout the course of the season you figure things out… You got guys that are willing to sacrifice, it always works itself out."
Harden does not appear worried about the team chemistry or the leadership questions regarding the team next year.
The two players were both drafted by the Thunder and played together from 2009-2012.They reached the NBA Finals, alongside Kevin Durant, in their final season playing together.
Last season Harden averaged 36.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists with Houston. Westbrook averaged 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists with Oklahoma City.
