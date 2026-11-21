James Harden is in the midst of his worst scoring season since his second year in Oklahoma City 16 years ago, but the 37-year-old turned back the clock some on Friday night with a 51-point performance in a Cavaliers win over the Pacers.

Harden's vintage scoring night saw him go 15-of-26 from the field and 14-of-14 from the free-throw line in typical Harden fashion for the 26th 50-point game of his career. That moves him into third all-time in NBA history for 50-point games, passing Kobe Bryant and sitting just five behind Michael Jordan.

Most 50-point games in NBA history

Player 50-point games Wilt Chamberlain 118 Michael Jordan 31 James Harden 26 Kobe Bryant 25

At 37 years old (and 86 days), Harden is the fourth-oldest player to score 50 points in an NBA game, passing LeBron James on that list and trailing only Bryant, Jordan and Jamal Crawford, who scored 50 at 39 years old.

After the game, Cavaliers' coach Kenny Atkinson offered an eyebrow-raising comment calling Harden "top-10 all-time," which drew immediate pushback from NBA fans, but Harden is an unquestioned Hall of Famer and continues to put his name among the all-time greats on NBA scoring lists.

His co-star in Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell, lamented that Harden doesn't get the appreciation he deserves at this stage of his career, and that he expects, much like Russell Westbrook, that it won't happen until he retires.

"He won't until it's over with," Mitchell said. "I hate it, but that's just the world we live in. We won't appreciate greatness. We didn't appreciate Russ in his latter years until now. It's like, 'Oh man, Russ was this and that.' It's like we forgot he averaged 28, 15 and 16 for a month. It's one of those things where we live in such a negative space. I hate it. At the end of the day, he doesn't care. And for me, seeing that, I don't care. It helps, but at the end of the day, that's just what the world is. It sucks that that's that way, but us in this locker room and guys in this league, we know who he is and we know what he's done for the game. That goes for not just him but a lot of people in this league. We don't appreciate what's in front of us on a consistent basis."

Harden has long been a divisive player among NBA fans. Some have appreciated his ruthless efficiency while others have hated the aesthetics of his mastery of the dark arts of drawing fouls. As Mitchell noted, few players have had as much influence over the game in the last decade-plus as Harden. From his massive stepback 3-pointer to his movement on drives to create contact, so much of Harden's game has made its way into the arsenal of most elite guard scorers.

Fans will debate whether that's a good thing, but his influence is undeniable. As Mitchell said, whenever Harden calls it a career, he will get more appreciation, but there will also be heated debates over his place in NBA history as one of the most divisive stars (from a play-style perspective, at least) of his generation.