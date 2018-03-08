James Harden-led Rockets running through the NBA, and having fun doing it

MILWAUKEE -- Seventeen in a row.

The Houston Rockets extended their winning streak yet again on Wednesday night, beating the Bucks 110-99 in Milwaukee behind 26 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals from James Harden, and 16 points and 11 assists from Chris Paul.

Now into the third month of their winning streak, the Rockets haven't lost since Jan. 26 in New Orleans. Since the calendar turned to 2018, they've lost just four times, racking up a 24-4 record. And they've now opened up a one-game lead on the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the league.

Given all they've accomplished over the past six weeks or so, it would seem almost difficult to sum up this winning streak in any sort of concise statement. But like he does on the court, Harden makes everything look so easy.

"I feel like we're just out there swaggin' and hoopin'," the man they call "The Beard" said after the win.

So it goes for the Rockets this season, swaggin' and hoopin' their way to the league's longest winning streak and best record. Not only are they a truly elite team, but they're perhaps the most entertaining as well. Tenth in pace, first in 3-pointers attempted, they play fast and bomb 3s. And when they need a change of pace, they simply give the ball to Harden or Paul -- two of the best isolation players in recent memory -- and let them work their magic.

"You can honestly say the way we play is almost like a pick-up ball style of play. But it's a lot more that we do, that we put into it," Gerald Green, who joined the Rockets in late December, explained to CBS Sports. "But we just play freely, you're able to play your game, do what you do and not be criticized for it, not be judged for it. And that's how this team is. This team lives and dies with everybody's ability to do what they do. We're gonna live with that, and that's how we roll, man. That's what's so good about this team. Everybody has the confidence to do what they do on the court."

The confidence in their abilities and the freedom given by head coach Mike D'Antoni make the Rockets a whole lot of fun -- and not only when watching from afar. The players, the coaches, all of them are having just as much fun cruising along on this streak as everyone else is having watching it.

"Oh man, it's really fun," Green said after the win about being a part of this group. "It's just an honor to be here and it's just really, really, really fun to watch. Sometimes I get caught up in watching it because it's just great to be a part of it."

Harden went even further, describing how enjoyable it's been to have the team all pulling for each other.

"It's something special man, especially when you know you got guys out there that have your back all the time, and want to see you do well, want to see you succeed," Harden said in front of his locker in Milwaukee. "You look over at the bench, our bench is cheering each other on. That makes you want to go out there and just give that extra effort, especially with the coaching staff we have, and how well they coach us." We're just so tied into each other, it makes you want to go out there and have fun. Obviously our pace, they way we play, shooting threes and all that good stuff. But the guys in the locker room, it makes you want to go out there and compete."

Even Paul, notorious for being over-competitive to a fault, and at times too demanding of his teammates on the court, is having a blast.

"A lot of fun. A lot of fun, man. Because we just got a great group of guys," Paul said about this streak, this season. "Obviously everything our team will be judged off the playoffs, but it's about this building and this process all season long. It's been a lot of fun, and we've got a really good group."

And D'Antoni, whose system has played a large part in making this success possible, is having plenty of fun watching this team night in, night out.

When asked if he's enjoying what he's helped put together this season, the old ball coach was succinct.

"You think? You think?" a jovial D'Antoni said postgame. "This group is incredible."