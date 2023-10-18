Less than a week from the start of the NBA regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers "remain engaged" in trade talks for James Harden, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That said, these two teams have, for the most part, been talking about a Harden trade for months. Nothing has happened yet, and according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "it's increasingly likely Harden will be on the Sixers' roster to start the season next Thursday vs. Bucks" as the Clippers remain unwilling to include Terance Mann or the extra draft capital Daryl Morey desires in their offer.

On October 5, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that L.A.'s offer for Harden was, and perhaps still is, an unprotected first-round pick, a pick swap, and salaries (believed to be Marcus Morris and Robert Covington) in July, but "Philadelphia has set a much higher threshold" by seeking multiple first-round picks and Mann.

Amick also reported that the Clippers are shopping their 2028 first-round pick around the league to see if they can get multiple picks back, hoping to juice their Harden offer. Still, if Morey wants Mann plus multiple picks, someone will have to give in, or Harden isn't going anywhere.

For now, it appears to be the latter. Which begs the question: Will Harden actually suit up and play for the Sixers on opening night next Thursday against the Bucks? He hasn't necessarily been the distraction that he reportedly planned to be during the preseason, at least not too publicly, but that's mostly because he just hasn't taken part.

According to Sharania, Harden "has not attended any of the 76ers' three preseason games, has skipped a shoot around, and has only participated in one five-on-five live competition in the two weeks since training camp began."

And that's where we stand. Stay tuned.