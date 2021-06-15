Greetings my fellow sports gamblers, it's Chris Bengel stepping in for Tom Fornelli on this beautiful Tuesday. I've got a few plays today that I really like that can make you some money.

This round of the NBA playoffs has been tough to gauge. I found myself riding with the Utah Jazz throughout the majority of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers. That's mostly because I can't bring myself trust Paul George in a big game. However, George has been really good over the last two games and the Jazz haven't. Donovan Mitchell's injured ankle and Mike Conley being out certainly haven't helped matters either. I'm personally staying away from the Jazz for a while.

We're hammering tonight's single NBA playoff game, along with some intriguing MLB action on the docket for tonight. Let's get to it!

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Bucks at Nets 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Nets +3 (-110): I hate to have a knee-jerk reaction, but I'm switching my pick here. Earlier this morning, I was all set to take the Bucks (-4.5) with James Harden and Kyrie Irving both expected to be out of the lineup for Game 5. However, the script has been completely flipped as it's being reported that Harden participated in the Nets' morning shootaround and plans to be available for Tuesday's game.

The weight of the world was going to be squarely on Kevin Durant's shoulders, but now it appears that he's getting some help. Brooklyn has missed not having Harden in the lineup since they've basically played this whole series without him. In the opening round against the the Boston Celtics, Harden was nothing short of sensational. The Nets star shot a scalding 55.6 percent from the field while also knocking down down 47.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. Having Harden in the lineup takes a lot of pressure off of Durant, who has been closely guarded by P.J. Tucker throughout the series. In addition, having Harden as another ball-handler is a big deal especially with Irving being out in Game 5.

If Harden is able to go and be productive, I expect to be a close contest that the Nets may even win outright. The three points isn't a bad number by any means.

Key Trend: The Nets are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 home games.

💰The Picks

🏀 NBA

Bucks at Nets, 8:30 p.m | TV: TNT

The Pick: Joe Harris Over 3.5 3-point FG made (+110) -- Durant isn't the only one that is going to benefit from having Harden back in the lineup. With the Bucks keying in on Durant and Harden defensively, Joe Harris should have plenty of perimeter opportunities and he's a player that more than capable of making defenses pay.

When Harden was healthy during the Celtics series, Harris shot 50.4 percent from three and was hoisting 6.6 long-range shots per contest. In two of the five games during that first round series, Harris connected on at least four 3s and even splashed seven of his 10 attempts in Game 2. If he's able to get open looks, I don't have any doubt that Harris has the potential to hit this number.

Key Trend: Harris is shooting 45.2 % from 3-point range in the playoffs.

⚾ MLB

Padres at Rockies, 8:40 p.m | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Padres Run Line -1.5 (-160) -- The Padres haven't been a trustworthy team as of late. After all, San Diego has dropped five of their last six games and have scored two runs or less in five of those contests. That would lead many to bet against the Padres until they get back on track, but Tuesday's game screams to take the Padres. The pitching matchup favors the Padres in a huge way with staff ace Yu Darvish facing off against Chi-Chi Gonzalez, who owns a 5.74 ERA on the season. It's also worth noting that Gonzalez has surrendered 11 runs (8 in his last start) over his last two starts. In facing a lineup that features Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Wil Myers, I believe that San Diego's hitters can get to Gonzalez early and often throughout the night.

Key Trend: The Padres are 5-2 in their last 7 games vs. a team with a winning percentage below .400

⚾ Underdog Parlay

Parlaying two home dogs tonight. It pays out at (+304).