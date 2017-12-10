James Harden puts Noah Vonleh on the ground with his handles on the way to two points
Nooooooo James Harden don't do Noah Vonleh like that
James Harden had one of those plays tonight that, after it happens, the only response left is to yell out "Nooooooo," because what he did was so cruel. Harden ruined Noah Vonleh Saturday night with not only some sick handles, but then he dropped the poor guy to the ground.
Harden had Vonleh, a bigger and slower defender, isolated on to him. To give Vonleh credit, he played solid defense against him the majority of the possession. However, once Harden beat him there was nothing but an open lane for Harden to get to. So Vonleh made a desperate attempt to get back in front of his man. He fell.
Just cruel. Vonleh had no chance against him and it resulted in an ugly looking fall as Harden simply laid it in for two more points on his way to 48 points. Harden was a scoring machine all night long and Vonleh was merely one of his many victims. However, Vonleh was the one that ended up on the highlight reel. He'll have a chance at his revenge Jan. 10.
This game was a blast to watch from start to finish as great scorers went head to head, but Harden came away with both the highlight and the victory. The Rockets have now won nine in a row.
