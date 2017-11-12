James Harden puts up 26 pts and 15 ast as the Rockets blow past the Pacers 118-95.

The Pacers winning streak doesn't last long as they lose for the fourth time in the last five games to fall to 6-8 on the season.

The Pacers never had the lead as the Rockets shoot 47 threes and the Pacers get beat on their home court 118-95.

Houston scored 13 of the game’s first 15 points and went on to score 35 points in the first quarter. Eric Gordon, in his return to his hometown of Indianapolis, scored 9 of his 21 points in the first quarter. The Rockets led 35-18 after the first quarter.

The Pacers made an attempt at a comeback early in the second quarter. They started the quarter on an 11-0 run because of Domantas Sabonis.

How good has Sabonis been? 13 points in 10 minutes, scored first 9 points of 2nd quarter. Rockets back up 11, 47-36. — Jeremiah Johnson (@JJFSINDIANA) November 12, 2017

After a quick timeout at 39-34, the Rockets were able to jump back out to a 14-point lead after threes by P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute. Sabonis, despite cooling off, had the best night of any Pacer, finishing with 17 points and 5 rebounds on 7-10 shooting.

The second half didn’t go any better for Indiana - they were able to cut Houston’s lead to single digits for just a brief moment. Harden had 11 of his team high 26 points in the second half. Along with 15 assists Harden was able to contributed to 65 of the Rockets’ 118 points.

Clint Capela, the league leader in field goal percentage, was Harden’s biggest beneficiary, scoring 20 points (including two monster dunks). Myles Turner wasn’t able to counter Capela, scoring only 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Victor Oladipo had another good night, scoring 28 points. It was his tenth game with 20 or more points this season. He spent most of the night guarding fellow Indiana University basketball alumnus Eric Gordon. Both Oladipo and Gordon are two of the best players to attend IU in last decade.

Both the funniest and saddest moment of the night came from Thaddeus Young, who had his worst night of the year...scoring zero points.

Thad Young frustratingly rips his jersey. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/hAq3BcUXvo — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) November 13, 2017

Shoutout to fellow Indy Cornrows writer Caitlin Cooper for saying what we’ve all been thinking.

Combining Sabonis and Turner into one player would be cool. — Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) November 13, 2017

The Pacers’ next game is on the road Wednesday against 7-5 Memphis at 8 p.m. The Grizzlies lost to Houston last night 111-96.