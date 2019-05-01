James Harden, Stephen Curry injuries -- not referees -- become talk of Rockets vs. Warriors series

The Rockets and the Warriors series has been extremely strange so far. While the first game was defined by poor officiating, the second game didn't have that problem. It did, however, feature injuries to James Harden and Stephen Curry. Harden got a scratch on his eye and Curry tweaked his finger.

The Warriors won on Tuesday to go up 2-0 in the series. And although you don't want a game to be marred by injury -- particularly to stars who can decide the outcomes of games -- the good news is that the officials managed to stay in the background after the Game 1 fiasco and some controversy regarding how Scott Foster's crew would handle the scrutiny.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell laud the officials for the job that they did. The fact that the only conversation around them is that they weren't noticeable is a testament to how well it went.

"I thought it was a well-officiated game," Bell said. "You look at the free throws: Houston shot 25 free throws, Golden State shot 24 free throws. You start looking at that, there's parity there... And Steve Kerr had the best quote: 'You didn't know that the refs were there,' and that's the biggest compliment we can give them."

All things told, Harden's eye became the story of the night. He'll have to be at 100 percent if the Rockets have a chance to get out of this hole. It's doable, but it'll be tough against basketball's current dynasty.

