In the first episode of "Inside The NBA" since James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the crew naturally discussed one of the biggest pieces of news to come out of the league since the last season was shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As one might expect from understanding the dynamics of the hosts, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley were both not exactly complimentary towards Harden.

First was Shaq, who used an anecdote about his own life to explain why he knows what he's talking about. He disputed Harden's claim that the bearded guard "gave his all" to the city of Houston, citing all of the times Harden came up short in the postseason with a team he asked management to assemble.

Shaq ultimately ended with his diatribe saying that many in Houston were, in fact, glad that the 2018 MVP was no longer with the team.

Barkley was a bit less direct with his commentary, starting with a compliment towards Kevin Durant. He said that Harden, along with Kyrie Irving, has never shown any evidence that he "just wants to win" and cares only about his individual numbers. Barkley then speculated that Brooklyn made this trade in anticipation that they wouldn't be able to rely on Irving throughout the rest of the season.

The 1993 MVP ended with the most memorable quote of the night, making a joke about how Durant went from a team full of shooters, to one with just dribblers.