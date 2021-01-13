The biggest news of the NBA season not relating to an ongoing global pandemic broke Wednesday, with reports indicating that James Harden will head to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a king's ransom of picks, a few players and somehow Victor Oladipo ended up being involved.
First, the details: James Harden is heading to the Brooklyn Nets to reunite with Kevin Durant and play alongside Kyrie Irving, who has been away from the team for a few weeks for "personal reasons." But this wasn't a simple Houston-Brooklyn trade as the Cavaliers and Pacers were involved as well. With that in mind, the Rockets got Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first rounders from Brooklyn in addition to four pick swaps with the Nets. The Pacers got Caris LeVert and a second rounder, while the Cavaliers got Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.
Okay, now you can take a deep breath having read all that -- no one would blame you, it's a lot of information! But while wading through the details, wondering whether the chemistry of the Nets will remain stable through the end of the season, and asking if the Rockets are still a good team after this trade, check out some of the best tweets made in response to this whole shebang. Some were optimistic, some were pessimistic, some just lobbed jokes at specific players and some took a random shot at Dante Exum, starting with shock from around the NBA.
Spicy— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021
NBA crazyy ain’t it..🤣🤷🏽♂️— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 13, 2021
Wow the NBA is the most entertaining league... on and off the floor...😤— DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) January 13, 2021
League is crazy right now #NBA— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 13, 2021
A live look at the NBA right now.... pic.twitter.com/kdYIJqY2TC— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 13, 2021
Woah😂— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 13, 2021
Gotta love the nba 😁😁— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) January 13, 2021
Fans took a funnier approach to the trade.
kyrie, KD, and harden in the nets locker room for absolutely no reason but for every waking moment pic.twitter.com/DDAyVJtw56— manny (@mannyfidel) January 13, 2021
Nets on offense Nets on defense pic.twitter.com/XJIEv8BZU4— Tyler Parker (@tylrparkr) January 13, 2021
Steve nash : kyrie kick it to James harden to start the offense and get kd involved in the mid range— John (@iam_johnw) January 13, 2021
Kyrie : pic.twitter.com/1NQpedQECb
NBA defenses when they double team Harden just to see KD and Kyrie open on the wings pic.twitter.com/ovq7rGZXKb— Guru (@notGuru_) January 13, 2021
KD has had Steph, Klay, russ, draymond, Kyrie, and harden all in their peak. Hmmmmm— kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) January 13, 2021
The Nets have now acquired all three types of Brooklyn guy; a weirdly skinny guy, a guy with a huge beard, and a guy who’s obsessed with astrology and conspiracy theories.— Jake Bittle (@jake_bittle) January 13, 2021
https://t.co/b8dgiD0B3s pic.twitter.com/gYvVms2dai— mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) January 13, 2021
Dante Exum popping up randomly like an “In Memoriam” montage at the ESPYs.— Supervillain. (@TheRockwell) January 13, 2021