A Houston restaurant owned by Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden has been identified in a wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this week. According to the lawsuit, filed in Harris County District Court on Monday, the restaurant "Thirteen" allegedly overserved alcohol to Christian Daniel Herrera, leading to a fatal car accident in November 2023.

Cassaundra Jackson, the mother of victim Taylar Jackson, filed the lawsuit and alleged the restaurant "had a statutory duty to refrain from providing alcohol to an obnoxiously intoxicated person,"according to documents. Jacking is looking to obtain over $1 million in damages related to the fatal accident that resulted in seven deaths.

The court documents also revealed Herrera was allegedly served alcohol despite being "obnoxiously intoxicated," and became a danger to those around him. According to the lawsuit, the 25-year-old Herrera allegedly got behind the wheel, went through a red light, and T-boned a vehicle. Taylar Jackson and six other victims were ultimately killed in the fatal crash, including Herrera.

Among the victims of the crash were 33-year-old D.J. Hayden, who played nine NFL seasons.

"We cannot imagine what the family of Taylar Jackson has gone through this past year and offer our deepest sympathies to them and everyone whose lives were deeply impacted by that tragic accident," the restaurant, which opened in 2021, said in a statement, per Houston ABC station KTRK. "We were just made aware of the filing of this lawsuit. We ask for your patience as we gather more information on this filing and will make a more formal statement as soon as possible."