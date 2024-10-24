In his debut with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, center James Wiseman tore his left Achilles, the team announced Thursday. Wiseman suffered the injury late in the first quarter of Indiana's 115-109 win.

Wiseman played five minutes in the game and scored six points on 2-for-4 shooting. After missing a 3-pointer and turning to get back on defense, he stopped as he'd been hit from behind. There was no contact.

Wiseman, who was selected No. 2 in the 2020 draft, will presumably need surgery and miss the remainder of the season, but the Pacers' statement does not mention surgery, nor does it provide a return-to-play timetable. Wiseman and the team are, per the statement, "working together to evaluate treatment options."