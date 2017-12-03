Jamil Wilson, C.J. Williams in Starting Lineup vs Minnesota

Two Clippers getting their first chances in the starting lineup.

Doc Rivers, trying to experiment and find a way to win while missing four starters, inserted Jamil Wilson and C.J. Williams into the starting lineup at shooting guard and small forward tonight in Minnesota. With starters Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic, Danilo Gallinari, and Blake Griffin all out with various injuries, Doc has been forced to find creative ways to try and compete against teams with much more talent on their rosters.

Williams and Wilson are both on two-way contracts with the Clippers and their NBA G-League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. They are limited in how many days they can spend on the NBA roster, which could lead to some interesting dilemmas later in the season if they earn rotation minutes. Currently, the duo seem to have clearly outplayed Brice Johnson and Sam Dekker, and while Johnson doesn’t figure to be an important piece for the Clippers this year, Dekker should be contributing much more.