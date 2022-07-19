The Golden State Warriors will be adding some more bench depth ahead of next season as the team will be signing veteran forward JaMychal Green, his agent Michael Hodges confirmed to Shams Charania. Green is finalizing a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and once he clears waivers, he intends on joining the defending champions. Green was traded to the Thunder on draft night from the Nuggets, and is on an $8.2 million expiring contract for next season.

This is a really solid pickup for the Warriors, who lost Otto Porter Jr. in free agency to the Toronto Raptors this summer. Green can operate as a stretch-4 on offense, and can add to Golden State's already stout defense. Though he saw a decreased role with the Nuggets this past season, he still made an impact on both ends of the floor when checking into the game.

Prior to a two-year stint with the Nuggets, Green was a key contributor off the bench for the Clippers from 2018-2020. His traditional stats may not show it, but Green could knock down 3s when needed and be a tough defender in the paint on the other end. Though Green isn't as versatile on offense as Porter can be, he's a solid replacement for the Warriors after they've already lost some quality end-of-the-bench guys this offseason. In addition to losing Porter, the Warriors have lost Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee.

But just as the Warriors lost solid players this summer, they've also capitalized in picking up low-risk, high-reward guys, too. Green being on an expiring contract is a smart financial low risk move that could end up being an underrated signing when the playoffs roll around. Golden State also signed Donte DiVincenzo to a two-year, $9.3 million deal. After bouncing around from the Bucks and the Kings, he lands in a near-perfect situation with the defending champs. DiVincenzo is the exact type of player who should excel in the Warriors offense as an off-ball shooter and cutter and also be able to capitalize on passes from Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

With Green and DiVincenzo as new additions -- and the re-signing of Kevon Looney -- the Warriors will once again have the depth to compete for another title.