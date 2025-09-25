Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Jared McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout on Thursday, the team announced Thursday. McCain and the team will consult with specialists in order to determine the next steps in terms of the injury.

A UCL tear traditionally requires a recovery period of four to six weeks, which would likely mean that McCain would miss the start of the regular season. However, until the team determines the severity of the injury, it's unclear how long McCain will be sidelined. The Sixers open their 2025-26 regular season against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22.

McCain was working his way back from a meniscus tear in his left knee he suffered early in the 2024-25 season that knocked him out for the rest of the year. McCain, who was selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, put together averages of 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds, while shooting 38.3% from three in 23 games.

In addition to McCain, the Sixers also could be without star forward Paul George to begin the season. George underwent an arthroscopic left knee procedure this summer after being injured in a workout. The veteran wing is expected to be reevaluated as the team begins training camp.

With McCain potentially being out of the lineup, No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe will likely receive an abundance of playing time.