Jason Collins, who played 13 NBA seasons, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, according to an announcement from the league. Collins, 46, became the first openly gay active athlete across the four major sports in North America when he came out in a 2013 issue of Sports Illustrated.

"Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason's health and well-being," the NBA said in a statement.

Collins was originally selected by the Houston Rockets with the No. 18 pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. However, Collins ended up being traded to the Nets on draft night. The center played in 735 career games with the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards in addition to the Nets. He recorded career averages of 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest over the course of his professional career.

In February 2014, Collins signed a 10-day contract with the Nets after spending the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the franchise. Collins got a chance to play for coach Jason Kidd, with whom he shared the floor during his first stint with the Nets. In November 2014, Collins announced his retirement from the sport.

Collins chose to wear No. 98 with the Nets, which he also wore when he played for the Celtics and Wizards, to honor Matthew Shepard, a gay man whose 1998 murder led to the enactment of federal hate crime legislation.