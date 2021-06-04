The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, marking the first time LeBron James has lost in the first round. Now the focus shifts to what offseason changes might be in store, both on the court and the sideline, and one story to keep an eye on is the rising stock of L.A. assistant coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd, who has been a head coach with both the Nets and Bucks since concluding his Hall of Fame playing career, is expected to interview with the Boston Celtics for their vacancy, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes, who's also reporting that Kidd would be a top target of the Portland Trail Blazers if they opt to part ways with current coach Terry Stotts after their own first-round loss to the Nuggets.

From Haynes:

The Lakers front office has raved about assistant coach Jason Kidd, expressing how he's been a phenomenal presence in the organization from his innovative ideas to his communication skills and his ability to rally the troops, sources said. Kidd — who was previously a head coach in Brooklyn and Milwaukee — is expected to interview for the Boston Celtics' head coach opening and is expected to be a top target of the Portland Trail Blazers with the anticipation that Terry Stotts will be relieved of his duties after nine seasons with the team, sources said. The Lakers believe Kidd should be a top candidate among all available NBA coaching gigs.

Marc Stein of the New York Times is hearing the same of Portland's expected interest in Kidd.